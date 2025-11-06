Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$130.09 million, or -$1.38 per share. This compares with -$76.83 million, or -$0.96 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$130.09 Mln. vs. -$76.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.38 vs. -$0.96 last year.

