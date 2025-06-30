Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Key Data on PALSONIFY™ and Atumelnant at ENDO 2025 Meeting

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announces data presentations at ENDO 2025, highlighting PALSONIFY™ for acromegaly and atumelnant for CAH.

Quiver AI Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that eight abstracts detailing their clinical development programs will be presented at the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting, ENDO 2025. The presentations will include long-term efficacy and safety data on their lead investigational drug candidate, PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine), which is designed for treating acromegaly, showing consistent biochemical and symptom control with a favorable safety profile for patients switching from injectable treatments. Additionally, results from a Phase 2 trial of atumelnant for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) will be discussed, highlighting significant reductions in adrenal volume and key biomarkers. Other early-stage data related to Graves' hyperthyroidism and orbitopathy will also be featured, as Crinetics continues to address significant unmet healthcare needs in endocrine disorders.

Potential Positives

Presentation of long-term efficacy and safety data for PALSONIFY™ highlights its potential to maintain biochemical and symptomatic control in patients with acromegaly.

Compelling Phase 2 trial results for atumelnant in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) demonstrate significant treatment benefits, addressing a critical unmet medical need.

Multiple important abstracts presented at a major conference position Crinetics favorably within the endocrine therapeutics market and showcase their pipeline's breadth.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the forward-looking nature of statements regarding clinical development timelines and potential therapeutic benefits, indicating uncertainty about the future success and approval of its drug candidates.

There is a potential risk highlighted that initial or topline data from clinical studies may change upon further review, which could cast doubt on the perceived effectiveness of their treatments.

The mention of geopolitical events potentially disrupting business operations and clinical studies suggests vulnerability to external risks that could impact the company's performance.

FAQ

What is PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine)?

PALSONIFY is a once-daily oral investigational drug for acromegaly, recently conditionally approved by the FDA.

When and where will the ENDO 2025 meeting take place?

ENDO 2025 will be held from July 12-15, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

What data will be presented about PALSONIFY?

Long-term efficacy and safety data, including biochemical and symptom control in acromegaly patients, will be presented.

What trial results are expected for atumelnant?

Phase 2 trial results in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) will be featured at the ENDO 2025 meeting.

What are the key features of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals?

Crinetics focuses on developing oral therapeutics for endocrine diseases and has multiple investigational candidates in its pipeline.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRNX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/17, 01/29 and 0 sales.

on 04/17, 01/29 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CRNX Insider Trading Activity

$CRNX insiders have traded $CRNX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN F. BETZ (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,253 shares for an estimated $3,339,230 .

. DANA PIZZUTI (Chief Med and Dev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,515 shares for an estimated $1,062,721 .

. RICHARD SCOTT STRUTHERS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,338 shares for an estimated $593,016 .

. JEFF E. KNIGHT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,162 shares for an estimated $244,963.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $CRNX stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Long-term efficacy and safety data on PALSONIFY







TM







(paltusotine) in acromegaly to be presented, including evidence of both biochemical and symptom control with a well-tolerated safety profile in patients switching treatments and those not previously pharmacologically treated









Atumelnant Phase 2 trial results in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) to be featured in oral presentation









Data from early-stage development program in Graves’ hyperthyroidism and orbitopathy also to be featured







SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced eight abstracts from its novel clinical development programs, including oral presentations featuring its lead investigational drug candidate, PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine)* and investigational candidate atumelnant, will be presented at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting, ENDO 2025, July 12-15, 2025, in San Francisco, California.





“ENDO 2025 will be an incredibly meaningful moment for Crinetics in our mission to be the premier endocrine-focused global pharmaceutical company,” said Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics. “For our lead investigational candidate PALSONIFY for acromegaly, we are excited to present long-term data that continue to support the durable, consistent response profile it has shown in earlier pivotal trials. Additionally, compelling Phase 2 trial results from atumelnant in CAH and new data from one of our early-stage development programs demonstrate that the Crinetics pipeline can address significant unmet needs.”





Four abstracts will report results from the PALSONIFY development program, including an oral presentation featuring open-label extension data from the registrational Phase 3 PATHFNDR trials. This presentation will highlight long-term efficacy, safety, and symptom control in people with acromegaly who switched from injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (SRLs) to once-daily oral PALSONIFY. In addition, Crinetics will present three poster presentations: one evaluating symptom stability in acromegaly, one analyzing patient-reported outcomes from both PATHFNDR-1 and PATHFNDR-2 and another on PATHFNDR-2 open-label extension data. Together, these abstracts show PALSONIFY continues to be well tolerated, while providing consistent biochemical and symptomatic disease control.





Crinetics will also present three abstracts from its atumelnant clinical development program, including an oral presentation of Phase 2 trial results in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Additional presentations focus on reduction of adrenal volume and rapid and sustained reductions in potent 11-oxygenated androgens, a novel biomarker, in Phase 2 trial participants.





Beyond its two lead programs, Crinetics will present new data from its early-stage pipeline, including data from CRN12755 for Graves’ hyperthyroidism and orbitopathy.





Additional presentation details are shown below. All times are PT:







*The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently conditionally approved PALSONIFY as the trade name for paltusotine, our once-daily, oral investigational candidate for acromegaly.









PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine) Presentations









Title



: Paltusotine Results in Improved Symptom Stability in Biochemically Controlled Acromegaly







Authors



: David Clemmons, MD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 13, 12:00-1:30 PM







Location



: Session P34 – Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary: Acromegaly, Prolactinoma, Other Functioning Pituitary Tumors (Except Cushing) II – ENDOExpo Poster Area: SUN-043







Title



: Effects of Paltusotine Treatment on Patient-Reported Symptoms of Acromegaly in Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-Controlled Studies (PATHFNDR-2 and PATHFNDR-1)







Authors



: Avery A. Rizio, PhD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 13, 12:00-1:30 PM







Location



: Session P34 – Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary: Acromegaly, Prolactinoma, Other Functioning Pituitary Tumors (Except Cushing) II – ENDOExpo Poster Area: SUN-052







Title



: Disease Control in Patients With Acromegaly Switching From Injected Somatostatin Receptor Ligands to Once-Daily Oral Paltusotine: Interim Results of the PATHFNDR-1 Open-Label Extension







Authors



: Beverly M. K. Biller, MD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 13, 2:45-3:00 PM







Location



: Session OR12-07 – Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary: Management of Pituitary Disorders – Room 201







Title



: Once-Daily Oral Paltusotine in the Treatment of Patients With Biochemically Uncontrolled Acromegaly: Interim Results of the PATHFNDR-2 Open-Label Extension







Authors



: Monica R. Gadelha, MD, PhD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 14, 12:00–1:30 PM







Location



: Session P77 - Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary: Acromegaly, Prolactinoma, Other Functioning Pituitary Tumors (except Cushing) III - ENDOExpo: Poster Area; MON-069







Atumelnant Presentations









Title



: Reductions in Adrenal Volume in Patients With Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Receiving Once-Daily Oral Atumelnant (CRN04894): Interim Results From a 12-Week, Phase 2, Open-Label Study







Authors



: Tania A.S.S. Bachega, MD, PhD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 12, 12:15-1:45 PM







Location



: Session P18 – Adrenal (Excluding Mineralocorticoids): Adrenal Insufficiency and CAH I – ENDOExpo Poster Area: SAT-452







Title



: Once-Daily Oral Atumelnant (CRN04894) Induces Rapid, Substantial, and Sustained Reductions of Androstenedione and 17‑Hydroxyprogesterone in Adults With Classical Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia: Interim Results From a 12-Week, Phase 2, Open-Label Study







Authors



: Umasuthan Srirangalingam, MD, PhD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 12, 2:30-2:45 PM







Location



: Session OR07-06 – Adrenal (Excluding Mineralocorticoids): All About Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency – Room 204







Title



: -Rapid and Sustained Reduction of 11-Oxygenated Androgens in Adults With Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Following Once-Daily Oral Atumelnant (CRN04894): Results From a 12-Week, Phase 2, Open-Label Study







Authors



: Nicole Reisch, MD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 13, 12:00-1:30 PM







Location



: Session P55 - Adrenal (Excluding Mineralocorticoids): Adrenal Insufficiency and CAH II – ENDOExpo Poster Area: SUN-438







Early-Stage Pipeline Presentations









Title



: Discovery and Characterization of an Orally Bioavailable Nonpeptide Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Receptor (TSHR) Antagonist for the Treatment of Graves’ Disease and Thyroid Eye Disease







Authors



: Eulalia A. Coutinho, PhD et. al.







Date/Time



: July 14, 12:00-1:30 PM







Location



: Session P92 – Thyroid Biology and Disease: Benign Thyroid Disorders (Auto-Immune) II – ENDOExpo Poster Area: MON-365







Crinetics Sponsored Science & Innovation Theaters









Title



: Optimizing Long-Term Control in Acromegaly: Key to Improved Patient Outcomes







Presenters



: Shlomo Melmed, MB ChB; Christian J. Strasburger, MD







Date/Time



: July 14, 9:30 AM-10:30 AM







Location



: Theater 1







Title



: Navigating the Complexities & Challenges of Acromegaly Management







Presenters



: Lisa B. Nachtigall, MD; Laurence Katznelson, MD; Scott Struthers, PhD







Date/Time



: July 14, 12:30 PM -1:30 PM







Location



: Theater 1







About





PALSONIFY™



(



Paltusotine)







Crinetics’ lead development candidate, PALSONIFY, is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selectively-targeted somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that has completed Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and is in Phase 3 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It was designed to be a once-daily oral option for the control of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome. In Phase 3 studies, once-daily, oral PALSONIFY maintained IGF-1 levels and symptom control in patients with acromegaly who were switched from monthly injectable medications (PATHFNDR-1) and rapidly decreased IGF-1 levels and symptom burden in medically untreated acromegaly patients (PATHFNDR-2). IGF-1 is the primary biomarker endocrinologists use to manage acromegaly patients. Results from a Phase 2 study in carcinoid syndrome demonstrated rapid and sustained reductions in flushing episodes and bowel movement frequency, which are the most common symptoms of carcinoid syndrome, leading to the initiation of a Phase 3 trial for control of carcinoid syndrome in patients with neuroendocrine tumors.







About Atumelnant







Atumelnant, Crinetics’ second investigational compound, is the first once-daily, oral adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) receptor antagonist that acts selectively at the melanocortin type 2 receptor (MC2R) on the adrenal gland. Diseases associated with excess ACTH can have significant impact on physical and mental health. Atumelnant has exhibited strong binding affinity for MC2R in preclinical models and has demonstrated suppression of adrenally derived glucocorticoids and androgens that are under the control of ACTH. Data from a 12-week Phase 2 study demonstrated compelling treatment benefits of atumelnant, evidenced by the rapid, substantial and sustained statistically significant reductions in key CAH disease related biomarkers, including androstenedione and 17-hydroxyprogesterone, in a diverse population. Atumelnant is in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome, with the Phase 3 CALM-CAH trial and a Phase 1/2b trial in ADCS currently enrolling patients.







About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals







Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics’ lead development candidate, PALSONIFY (paltusotine), is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that is in clinical development for acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Atumelnant is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule, new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the plans and timelines for the clinical development of atumelnant and paltusotine, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits or safety profile thereof; the plans and timelines for the commercial launch PALSONIFY





if approved; the potential clinical benefits of our TSHR antagonist, CRN12755, in patients across multiple indications, and the anticipated timing of clinical trials, registration applications or the therapeutic potential for our development candidates. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “upcoming” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, initial or topline data that we report may change following completion or a more comprehensive review of the data related to the clinical studies and such data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a clinical study, and the FDA and other regulatory authorities may not agree with our interpretation of such results; geopolitical events may disrupt Crinetics’ business and that of the third parties on which it depends, including delaying or otherwise disrupting its clinical studies and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity; the success of Crinetics’ clinical studies and nonclinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; clinical studies and preclinical studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected, or at all; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain, and Crinetics’ drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The events and circumstances reflected in the company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Crinetics can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Crinetics’ periodic filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Crinetics does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.









Contact:









Media:







Natalie Badillo





Head of Corporate Communications









nbadillo@crinetics.com











(858) 345-6075









Investors:







Gayathri Diwakar





Head of Investor Relations









gdiwakar@crinetics.com











(858) 345-6340









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.