Criminology Vs. Criminal Justice: Explaining The Difference

Criminology vs. criminal justice: What’s the difference? Individuals interested in earning a degree and eventually pursuing a career in law enforcement, the correctional system or the juridical system are bound to come across criminal justice and criminology.

While criminology and criminal justice share similarities, the purposes and functions of each field are different. This article overviews key differences between criminology and criminal justice.

Criminology vs. Criminal Justice

Criminology and criminal justice play integral roles in the law enforcement, judicial, and correctional systems. Criminology focuses on criminals’ psychological and sociological behaviors and motivations, whereas criminal justice centers around established procedures and systems.

Deciding to pursue a degree and career in criminology vs. criminal justice can put you on different paths within the same broad field.

What Is Criminology?

As a discipline, criminology is a social and behavioral science, similar to psychology and sociology. It focuses on human behavioral patterns and motivations concerning crime.

Criminology examines crime as a social phenomenon, analyzing the social and environmental factors that lead to criminal behavior. Professionals in this field use their specialized knowledge to develop and implement policies and procedures to address and prevent criminal activity.

Career paths in criminology may include:

Victim advocate

FBI agent

Homeland security agent

Clinical social worker

Forensic psychologist

Lawyer

Private investigator

What Is Criminal Justice?

Criminal justice is an interdisciplinary study of law enforcement, correctional institutions and court systems. While criminology focuses on the motivations and behavioral patterns of offenders, criminal justice studies the system itself, the organizations encompassed within that system and how the system functions.

The criminal justice system is responsible for identifying crimes and the procedures related to detaining, prosecuting and punishing those who have been convicted of crimes.

What Is a Criminology Degree?

A criminology degree encompasses the study of criminology at the college level. Criminology is a multidisciplinary field that often incorporates social and behavioral sciences, criminal justice and law components.

Students can pursue associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in criminology. Curricula can vary widely among programs. However, coursework may cover the following topics and themes.

Overview of criminal justice systems

Psychology of criminal behavior

Theory of crime and punishment

Law

Crime and society

Forensic science and investigative skills

Juvenile delinquency

Crime analysis

Research methodology

During a criminology degree program, you’re likely to learn research methodology, techniques for generating and evaluating evidence and analytical and statistical skills. You should also develop strong written and verbal communication abilities.

Careers in Criminology

Criminology is a broad field that offers diverse career opportunities. Earning a degree in criminology can equip you with the specialized knowledge and skills required to excel in a criminology career.

Students gain acute psychological and behavioral insight. They also develop an understanding of the human factors in crime and working knowledge of the criminal justice and law enforcement systems. Below we list potential career paths for criminology graduates.

Detective

Median Annual Salary: $66,020

Required Education: A high school diploma is typically a minimum requirement. However, it’s becoming increasingly common for detectives to hold at least a bachelor’s degree in criminology, criminal justice or a closely related discipline.

Job Description: Detectives work for individuals, businesses, corporations and government agencies to conduct thorough investigations of criminal activity and violations of local, state and federal laws. These professionals carry out interviews, conduct surveillance and gather, verify and analyze evidence related to their assigned cases.

Being well-versed in criminology is essential in this role, as it allows detectives to recognize criminal patterns, use effective interviewing techniques and anticipate, prevent and assist with solving crimes.

Jury Consultant

Median Annual Salary: Around $137,000

Required Education: A bachelor’s degree in criminology, criminal justice, forensic psychology, sociology or a closely related discipline

Job Description: Jury consultants utilize their human behavior expertise to offer pretrial research, develop trial strategies and advise legal teams. These professionals assist with jury research and selection to uncover hidden biases of potential jurors, evaluate and prepare witnesses and identify case themes.

An educational background in criminology can equip aspiring jury consultants with fundamental legal knowledge, keen behavioral insight and essential research and statistical skills.

Private Investigator (PI)

Median Annual Salary: $59,380

Required Education: Education requirements can vary greatly depending on the employer. Generally, PIs must have a high school diploma or GED certificate. In some cases, PIs must hold an associate or bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, criminology or an adjacent discipline.

Job Description: Private investigators generate, compile and analyze evidence. They may also perform surveillance and carry out undercover operations to identify unlawful behavior and violations of rules in private establishments.

A criminology degree suits this career path, equipping students with investigative techniques, computer literacy, research methods and skills in data collection and analysis. Check out our guide on how to become a private investigator.

What Is a Criminal Justice Degree?

Criminal justice degrees offer a comprehensive study of the criminal justice system and its three primary branches: law enforcement, courts and corrections. A criminal justice degree can provide a solid foundation for various careers in the field. Curricula vary depending on the program, but common courses often include:

Introduction to the criminal justice system

Criminology

Criminal law

Criminal investigations

Courts and social policy

Theories of criminal behavior

Research methodology

Learners can pursue a criminal justice bachelor’s degree or a master’s in criminal justice.

Careers in Criminal Justice

So what can you do with a criminal justice degree? And what is criminal justice? Criminal justice is an extensive field that encompasses various career paths. Below are just a few criminal justice careers you can pursue.

Correctional Officer

Median Annual Salary: $47,920

Required Education: Educational requirements can vary by state. Generally, correctional officers must possess a high school diploma or GED certificate. In some cases, candidates may be required to hold a degree in criminology, criminal justice or a closely related discipline.

Job Description: Correctional officers are responsible for enforcing the rules and regulations in prisons, jails, juvenile detention centers and other correctional facilities. These professionals oversee arrested individuals who have been sentenced to serve time and those awaiting trial. Correctional officers also provide counseling and aid in the rehabilitation of offenders.

An education in criminal justice can provide aspiring correctional officers with a foundational understanding of the criminal justice system and its processes. These professionals work at every level of government. A criminal justice program teaches essential skills related to enforcing rules and regulations and communicating with inmates.

Forensic Psychologist

Median Annual Salary: $81,040

Required Education: Forensic psychologists must obtain a doctoral degree in psychology. Many forensic psychologists complete their bachelor’s and master’s studies in criminal justice, criminology or psychology with specializations in forensic psychology.

Job Description: Forensic psychologists work closely with judges, attorneys and other law professionals to provide insight into the psychological elements involved in legal cases. During trials, these professionals can serve as expert witnesses and advisors. Their expertise is often used in research, investigations, assessments, consultations and the development and implementation of treatment programs.

A degree in criminal justice suits forensic psychologists as this major can provide foundational knowledge in the legal and social components involved in criminality. It also equips aspiring professionals with an essential understanding of criminal law and accompanying procedures.

Lawyer

Median Annual Salary: $127,990

Required Education: The standard educational requirement for a lawyer is a juris doctor, in addition to passing the bar exam in the state where they wish to practice.

Job Description: The duties of a lawyer can vary widely. Criminal defense lawyers, for example, defend individuals accused of committing breaking the law. These professionals interpret the law, conduct thorough research, analyze cases and present their evidence and findings in court. Criminal defense lawyers aim to negotiate settlements or plea bargains or gain a defendant’s freedom.

A criminal justice degree can be a stepping stone toward law school, providing a solid foundation for legal studies. During a criminal justice degree, students may learn about constitutional and criminal law, law enforcement, courts, corrections, research and writing. Check out our guide on how to become a lawyer.

Which Path Is Right for You?

Individuals interested in the behavioral patterns, motivations and social and environmental aspects of crime may be more inclined to pursue careers in criminology. Being analytical, emotionally intelligent and detail-oriented is valued in this field. Strong statistical, written and verbal communication and research skills are critical to criminology professions as well.

Those interested in the structure, organization and function of the criminal justice system—including law enforcement, the judicial system and correctional systems—may prefer careers in criminal justice.

Ethical decision-making, critical thinking and strong written and verbal communication skills are highly desired among criminal justice professionals. These individuals should also demonstrate a solid understanding of the purpose and function of the various components of the legal and criminal justice systems.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Criminology vs. Criminal Justice

Which is better, criminology or criminal justice?

Between criminology and criminal justice, one is not necessarily better than the other. Each course of study and career pathway plays an integral role in the purpose and function of the criminal justice system. The best option is the one that most closely aligns with your interests and professional goals.

What is the highest-paying job in criminology?

Judges, criminal lawyers and forensic psychologists consistently rank as the highest-paid professionals in criminology. Several factors impact their earning potential, such as location, level of education and years of professional experience.

