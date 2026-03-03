Cricut, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.79 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $11.92 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $203.59 million from $209.30 million last year.

Cricut, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.79 Mln. vs. $11.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $203.59 Mln vs. $209.30 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.