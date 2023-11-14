CRH, Volvo Group Ink Deal To Accelerate Decarbonization

(RTTNews) - Building materials provider CRH plc (CRH) and Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate net-zero innovations in the design and deployment of on-road vehicles and off-road equipment used in construction.

Volvo Group and CRH will collaborate on opportunities to accelerate the transition to net-zero. Both organizations are on ambitious journeys to reduce emissions. Volvo Group's target is to have 35% fully electric sales by 2030 and be net-zero in its value chain by 2040. CRH is targeting a 30% reduction in group-wide emissions by 2030 and to become a net-zero business by 2050.

From the extraction and processing of raw materials, through to transport across the supply chain, to the point of use in construction, there are many types of equipment and vehicles in use across CRH, and many opportunities to drive down emissions.

CRH, through its Innovation Centre for Sustainable Construction, will provide its expertise to identify opportunities to maximize the value of sustainable innovation in construction.

Volvo Group's brands - Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack Trucks and Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) - will contribute with their expertise in sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to the partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.