CRH Stock Outlook for 2026: IIJA, Water, Data Centers

CRH plc CRH enters 2026 with several demand levers that are more structural than cyclical. The company’s exposure to U.S. public infrastructure, water upgrades, and large-scale industrial and digital buildouts supports steadier volume and a healthier mix as projects convert from awards to production.



CRH also brings a long track record of margin execution into what management expects to be another inflationary year. That combination puts the focus on visibility, pricing discipline, and throughput as 2026 unfolds.

CRH Drivers That Matter Most in 2026

Multi-year U.S. infrastructure spending under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act supports visibility into 2026 and beyond. Transportation appropriations are at record levels, state budgets are higher year over year, and roughly half of highway funds are still to be deployed.



Management said U.S. bidding activity and backlogs were ahead of the prior year entering 2026. That matters because CRH is built to convert funding into production, executing more than a thousand short-cycle road jobs annually. Short-duration work helps keep plants and crews utilized and supports steadier throughput as the construction season progresses.

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

CRH’s Water Infrastructure Growth Engine

Water infrastructure is the second structural tailwind in the setup. Management expects high single-digit growth in water quality and flow control in 2026, pointing to demand that is less dependent on the housing cycle and more tied to essential replacement and regulatory-driven upgrades.



CRH’s Americas Building Solutions portfolio supports this theme by supplying engineered, value-added products that connect and protect critical water infrastructure. The segment is positioned alongside other essential systems, including energy, transportation, and telecommunications, which can reinforce volume stability across end markets.

CRH’s Data Center and Reindustrialization Demand

Beyond traditional construction drivers, CRH is seeing demand tied to reindustrialization and digital infrastructure. The company is active on more than a hundred U.S. data center projects, and proximity is a competitive advantage. About 80% of U.S. data centers are within 25 miles of a CRH location, which supports advantaged logistics and helps capture share.



This is also a mix and utilization driver as projects ramp through 2026. Higher-growth pockets can lift network utilization, while the company’s scale and local presence help sustain pricing and throughput as these complex projects move from early work to heavier material demand.

CRH’s Acquisition Flywheel and Eco Material Deal

Acquisitions remain a core piece of CRH’s growth model, extending its vertically integrated platform and deepening positions in targeted markets. In 2025, CRH spent approximately $4.1 billion on 38 value-accretive acquisitions across its core growth platforms, including aggregates, cementitious materials, road solutions, and water infrastructure.



The $2.1 billion acquisition of Eco Material Technologies stands out because it strengthens CRH’s exposure to supplementary cementitious materials in North America. That expands the cementitious strategy and aligns with rising demand for sustainable materials used in modern infrastructure projects. Eco Material is also expanding cementitious capacity and network reach across more than a hundred twenty-five source, production, and terminal sites, supporting mix quality and utilization as cross-sell initiatives mature through 2026.

CRH’s 2025 Profitability Track Record

CRH delivered its 12th consecutive year of margin expansion in 2025, showing that pricing discipline and cost control have been repeatable. In the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.5%, up 150 basis points. Full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 20.5% from 19.5% in 2024.



Those proof points matter heading into 2026 because management expects costs for labor, raw materials, subcontracted services, and maintenance to remain high. The company plans to offset inflation through price increases and ongoing efficiency programs, and the 2025 margin profile suggests execution has been strong when pricing momentum and cost management are aligned.



In the broader building materials space, peers face many of the same cost and demand crosscurrents. For example, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM and Vulcan Materials Company VMC currently carry Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), underscoring how sensitive estimate trends can be across the group even with solid infrastructure backlogs.

CRH’s Key Watch Items for the Cycle

Several swing factors could change the narrative. Persistent cost inflation remains the most direct risk if pricing actions lag or competition limits pass-through in certain markets.



Demand from U.S. new-build housing is another watch item. CRH expects little improvement in 2026 as affordability remains a challenge, which could pressure demand for aggregates, cement, and related products in several markets and weigh on utilization and mix.



Finally, funding timing and execution risk can create quarterly variability. The highway reauthorization process could move to a short extension or continuing resolution, delaying approvals and project starts, and weather can reduce working days in certain regions. At the same time, higher capital spending and rising leverage could reduce flexibility if operating cash flow weakens, particularly as the company balances growth investments, acquisitions, and shareholder returns. In this backdrop, CRH’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) frames the stock as one to watch for continued conversion of multi-year demand into profitable throughput. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.