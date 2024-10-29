News & Insights

CRH

CRH plc Executes Share Buyback Program

October 29, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has acquired and plans to cancel a total of 49,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of $92.59, as part of a $300 million buyback program. This move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. Following these transactions, CRH will have 679,336,658 ordinary shares in issue and holds 41,098,572 shares in treasury.

