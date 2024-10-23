News & Insights

CRH plc Announces Share Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased 48,500 of its ordinary shares on October 22, 2024, as part of a $300 million buyback program. The shares were acquired through various trading platforms at an average price of $91.7351 and will be cancelled to reduce the company’s share capital. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and deliver value to shareholders.

