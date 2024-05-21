CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program, Cancels Shares

CRH plc (GB:CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc, a leading global building materials group, has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 60,200 of its own shares on May 20, 2024, as part of a share buyback program. The buyback initiative, which aims to purchase up to $300 million worth of shares by August 7, 2024, will leave CRH with 685,631,237 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, post-settlement. This move comes following the company’s announcement on May 10, 2024, and reflects a continued strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.