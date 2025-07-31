CRH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.46, changing hands as low as $94.50 per share. CRH plc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRH's low point in its 52 week range is $74.025 per share, with $110.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.