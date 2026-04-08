CRH (CRH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.00, changing hands as high as $114.58 per share. CRH plc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRH's low point in its 52 week range is $77.785 per share, with $131.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.46. The CRH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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