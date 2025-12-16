Markets
CRH

CRH Announces Acquisition Of North American Aggregates

December 16, 2025 — 10:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CRH announced the acquisition of North American Aggregates, a supplier of aggregates based in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. This strategic move expands CRH Americas Materials' aggregates business in both New York and New Jersey, enhancing the company's ability to meet the long-term supply needs of customers across the region.

North American Aggregates' waterfront plant in New Jersey adds significant new aggregate reserves to Tilcon NY operations. The facility also provides efficient processing and screening capabilities that integrate seamlessly with CRH Americas Materials' existing network. This acquisition is expected to drive growth and broaden CRH's reach, reinforcing its position as a key supplier in the regional construction materials market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.