Markets
CRH

CRH To Acquire Eco Material Tech For $2.1 Bln

July 29, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH), a provider of building materials, on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a supplier of Supplementary Cementitious Materials in North America, Eco Material Technologies, for $2.1 billion.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in 2025.

The deal secures a long-term supply of critical materials and enhances CRH's position as a supplier of cementitious products in North America.

Eco Material, based in Utah, operates a nationwide network focused on fresh and harvested fly ash, pozzolans, synthetic gypsum, and green cement.

In the pre-market trading, 1.06% higher at $99.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.