CRH To Acquire Eco Material Tech For $2.1 Bln

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH), a provider of building materials, on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a supplier of Supplementary Cementitious Materials in North America, Eco Material Technologies, for $2.1 billion.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in 2025.

The deal secures a long-term supply of critical materials and enhances CRH's position as a supplier of cementitious products in North America.

Eco Material, based in Utah, operates a nationwide network focused on fresh and harvested fly ash, pozzolans, synthetic gypsum, and green cement.

In the pre-market trading, 1.06% higher at $99.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.