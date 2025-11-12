Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Crexendo (CXDO). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 24.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $7.65 in the previous session. Crexendo has gained 43% since the start of the year compared to the 26.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 50.7% return for the Zacks Internet - Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 4, 2025, Crexendo reported EPS of $0.1 versus consensus estimate of $0.08 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.71%.

For the current fiscal year, Crexendo is expected to post earnings of $0.35 per share on $67.94 in revenues. This represents a 34.62% change in EPS on a 11.74% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.38 per share on $75.42 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.14% and 11.01%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Crexendo has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Crexendo? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Crexendo has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.9X versus its peer group's average of 14X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Crexendo currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Crexendo fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Crexendo shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CXDO Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CXDO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM). AKAM has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Akamai Technologies, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.41%, and for the current fiscal year, AKAM is expected to post earnings of $7.00 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. have gained 22.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.36X and a P/CF of 10.07X.

The Internet - Services industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CXDO and AKAM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

