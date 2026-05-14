Crexendo (CXDO) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 11.05

The average one-year price target for Crexendo (NasdaqCM:CXDO) has been revised to $11.05 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of $9.61 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.80% from the latest reported closing price of $9.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crexendo. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 38.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXDO is 0.05%, an increase of 27.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.59% to 10,516K shares. The put/call ratio of CXDO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 745K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 743K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 697K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

Bard Associates holds 603K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 511K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 20.82% over the last quarter.

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