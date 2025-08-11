CREX Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Creative Realities CREX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CREX’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $12.1 million, indicating a decline of 7.48% on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus mark for second-quarter loss is pegged at 3 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter's loss of 6 cents per share.



CREX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, with an average surprise of 86.56%.

Creative Realities, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Creative Realities, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Creative Realities, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for CREX

Creative Realities is headed into its second-quarter 2025 results after a first quarter that reflected both operational pressures and progress on strategic objectives. Second-quarter performance is expected to have been influenced by a larger project pipeline and expanded operational capacity. In April 2025, the company announced an agreement with a quick-service restaurant chain covering more than 1,000 locations across 25 states. While pilot installations for this contract are scheduled for the third quarter, preparatory work during the to be reported quarter, such as procurement, configuration and site readiness, may have contributed to revenue and improved backlog visibility. CREX also achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance during the first quarter, which is expected to enhance its appeal to enterprise clients.



However, the quarter is also expected to have faced some operational challenges. In the first quarter, the company generated net income of $3.4 million, though this included a $4.8 million one-time gain from settling contingent consideration liability, masking underlying operational pressures. The resolution of this liability increased total debt to $23.2 million from $13 million at year-start, reflecting elevated leverage ratios and ongoing liquidity concerns. Three separate large projects experienced deployment delays in the first quarter; the pace of project execution remains a key factor for second-quarter performance. The upcoming results will show whether the company has converted its expanded pipeline into revenue growth while keeping execution risks and balance sheet pressures in check.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the exact case here.



CREX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amer Sports shares have appreciated 33% in the year-to-date period. Amer Sports is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 19.



Affirm AFRM currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. Affirm shares have gained 18.8% year to date. Affirm is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 28.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Analog Devices shares have gained 5.4% year to date. Analog Devices is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 20.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.