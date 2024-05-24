News & Insights

Crew Energy Shareholders Elect Board of Directors

May 24, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) has released an update.

Crew Energy Inc., a Canadian natural gas company focused on the Montney play in NE British Columbia, successfully concluded its Annual General and Special Meeting with all seven director nominees elected by shareholders. The company, known for its commitment to sustainable growth and responsible resource development, maintains a strong presence in the industry with its shares traded on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQB in the US.

