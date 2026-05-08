Cresco Labs Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF, CL.CN, 6CQ.MU), an American cannabis company, on Friday reported a wider loss for the first quarter, driven by decreased revenue.

Quarterly net loss widened to $17.01 million from $15.23 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $32.90 million compared to $36.23 million in the previous year.

Revenue declined to $151.32 million from $165.76 million a year earlier.

Shares in Munich-listed Cresco Labs were gaining 0.77 percent, changing hands at 0.9105 euro.

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