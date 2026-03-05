Markets
CRLBF

Cresco Labs Inc. FullYear Loss Increases

March 05, 2026 — 06:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$140.044 million. This compares with -$60.489 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.5% to $655.847 million from $724.343 million last year.

Cresco Labs Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$140.044 Mln. vs. -$60.489 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $655.847 Mln vs. $724.343 Mln last year.

