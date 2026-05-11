Crescita Therapeutics Posts Wider Net Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CRRTF.PK, CTX.TO), Monday announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of C$1.160 million, or C$0.06 a share, compared to C$0.932 million, or C$0.05 a share, last year.

Operating loss amounted to C$1.2 million compared to C$1.1 million in the earlier year.

Revenues increased to C$5.6 million from C$3.5 million in the prior year.

Crescita's stock closed trading at $0.5731 on the OTC Markets on Friday.

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