(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) will replace Perficient Inc. (PRFT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on October 4.

Meanwhile, Perficient is expected to be acquired by EQT Group, in an all-cash transaction of about $3.0 billion.

