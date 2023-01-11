Cremation Is Gaining Popularity As Funeral Costs Rise

Death is expensive. When a loved one passes, you face an emotional and financial toll.

The minimum cost to transport, store and legally process a body after death in most states is $1,000. That price doesn’t include burial and funeral expenses.

More families are choosing cremation due to its affordability when it’s time to navigate death’s financial toll. Over the last 15 years, the U.S. cremation rate nearly doubled to 57%, according to industry data.

Here’s a look into why cremation is outpacing burials, and what the trend will mean for consumers.

The Top Reason Consumers Choose Cremation

Affordability has driven the surge of cremations over the last 50 years. About 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to data from LendingClub, and household debt hit a record high in 2022. So when faced with an emergency expense like a death, the lowest-priced option often prevails.

At the Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home in Milwaukee, cremation rates have quadrupled in the last 25 years, according to Jeff Kleczka, funeral director and vice president.

“More families, regardless of socio-economic standing, age or demographics, are choosing cremation,” says Kleczka. “There can be significant cost savings when burial products no longer factor into the final funeral bill,”

While most Americans tell Forbes Advisor they have at least one form of life insurance, only an estimated 20% of people have burial insurance, according to the Cremation Association of North America. This leaves many families scrambling to cover expenses when someone dies.

Both insurance options can fund funeral expenses, but burial policies have fixed rates, lifetime coverage and can sometimes pay out faster than a typical life insurance policy.

Cost led Suncera Johnson to choose cremation whenever she had to endure the repeated loss of her loved ones. As a result, over time she has had her mother, father and son cremated.

“My decision was cremation because it made financial sense,” says Johnson, an author and podcaster who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “I can’t see myself spending that much money for one day when what matters are the memories that are going to live on.”

How Much Does Cremation Cost?

When someone dies, their body must be transported and stored at a funeral home or crematory. This process, along with paperwork and the actual cremation, comprise post-mortem costs.

The price increases if you add services and features like embalming, a casket, a viewing, a funeral, a headstone, an urn, and facility rentals and staffing.

For a cremation with a funeral service and viewing, the average cost is $6,970, compared to $7,878 for a funeral with viewing that also includes burial, according to a 2021 study by the National Funeral Directors Association.

Families choosing cremation have two options: direct cremation or cremation with services.

Direct Cremation

Direct cremation means the body is taken directly to the crematory, and ashes are returned to the family without a service or visitation. It’s the cheapest and most common cremation arrangement in the U.S.

The average cost for direct cremation is $1,000 to $3,000, depending on whether you use a funeral home or crematory. This cremation option doesn’t include any add-on services but offers consumers the most flexibility. Families can retrieve the ashes and decide to hold their own memorial service, scatter the ashes or otherwise honor their loved one on their terms.

Cremation With Services

A cremation with services includes cremation along with a memorial service, similar to a traditional funeral. The family can have an urn with the deceased’s ashes present in lieu of a casket. The cost of this cremation option ranges from $1,500 to $4,000.

For a viewing and service, consumers can expect to pay upwards of $6,000, with preparation of the body, embalming, a casket and staffing included among the additional costs.

Fees from state and county regulations can fatten the final bill. For example, most states require permits to perform a cremation, while others govern the types of disposal containers used, storage requirements and waiting periods.

Funeral service providers may offer a package price that covers everything, while others pass administrative costs, storage and crematory fees onto the consumer a la carte.

Cremation’s Modern Appeal

Kleczka, the funeral director, has seen cremation’s value go beyond affordability.

“Cremation simply offers a level of flexibility in timeline, price-consciousness and dignity that are more in line with the values of everyday Americans,” he says.

Cremation appeals to every generation’s modern preferences and needs, from Baby Boomers to Millennials. Besides the cost savings, here are some other top reasons why consumers now prefer cremation over burials.

Environmental Impact

Cremation is considered more eco-friendly than burials because it has a smaller carbon footprint—no plot of land is needed—and requires fewer overall resources.

By choosing cremation, consumers avoid contributing to environmental issues surrounding land scarcity and the effects of embalming on local ecosystems.

Religious Relaxation

Historically, many religions opposed cremation, which made it a taboo end-of-life choice. Some haven’t budged on the stance, but others, like Catholicism, have softened their restrictions in recent years.

Americans are becoming more secular; less than half now identify with organized religion. As younger generations break from traditions, cremation allows them the freedom to celebrate a life in more personal ways.

Flexibility

Burials and funerals have fast turnaround times that often don’t allow families enough time to plan or grieve accordingly. With cremation, families can delay services, allow travel time and avoid unnecessary pressure to honor the bereaved immediately.

Cremation can allow families to memorialize their loved ones in creative ways. It’s not uncommon for several family members to keep portions of the ashes. They may be placed in an urn or columbarium, interred into the ground or scattered. Or, loved ones may turn to more novel options, like pressing ashes into jewelry, a vinyl record or a stone.

Mobility

Modern families may live in various geographic regions. A gravesite in a single location might remain forgotten or unvisited, whereas an urn with ashes can be relocated when a family moves.

Covid-19

Fear of infection, stay-at-home orders and economic hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic drove consumers to choose cremation over traditional funerals and burial.

The surge of Covid-19-related deaths forced funeral homes to pivot from in-person to virtual services and offerings. Cremations hit a record peak of 1.9 million in 2020, according to a report by Marketdata.

The Future of Cremation

Experts predict the U.S. cremation rate to reach nearly 80% by 2040. While the process of cremation may not change much, the costs will.

“I do not foresee prices declining, but rather increasing with inflation and other costs,” says Barbara Kemmis, the executive director of the Cremation Association of North America. “Fuel costs and staffing shortages have had a big impact.”

Mortuary science degree admissions are down while the death rate rises steadily. The training gap leaves more work for fewer people, driving up staffing costs.

“We’ve seen perpetual staffing shortages for a long time,” says Kemmis.

Kemmis also anticipates a consolidation trend in which retiring Baby Boomers will sell their family-owned funeral homes to corporations. She expects price increases to follow.

