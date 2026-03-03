Credo & TensorWave Team Up to Power Next-Gen AMD AI Clusters

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO recently partnered with TensorWave to build reliable, production-grade AI infrastructure at scale. TensorWave, an AMD-exclusive AI cloud provider, is focused on delivering high-performance infrastructure optimized for large-scale training and inference. As cluster sizes grow, network stability becomes just as important as raw GPU performance. That is where Credo’s ZeroFlap (ZF) portfolio comes in.

TensorWave will deploy CRDO’s ZF family of Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and optical transceivers across future AI cluster builds, aiming for faster time to first token, higher cluster utilization and improved reliability in large-scale AMD-powered AI clouds. ZF AECs and optics are designed specifically for scale-out AI networks. The company has already deployed millions of ZeroFlap AECs in large AI clusters, achieving an industry-leading 100 million hours MTBF, with no link-flap events induced by soft errors.

Credo claims its ZeroFlap technology delivers reliability up to 1,000 times better than legacy interconnect solutions. If sustained in production, this kind of improvement directly enhances uptime and reduces operational friction. Beyond electrical cables, Credo’s ZeroFlap optical transceivers feature hardened optical designs, advanced telemetry capabilities and in-band messaging for remote infrastructure management. This allows operators to monitor and manage bare-metal infrastructure remotely, reducing the need for manual intervention and improving operational efficiency.

A key differentiator is integration with Credo’s PILOT telemetry management system. Deep, real-time telemetry enables proactive monitoring, faster fault isolation and predictive reliability management. For TensorWave, this strengthens its value proposition to AI labs and enterprise customers demanding production-grade reliability. For Credo, this collaboration reinforces its positioning as a key enabler of AI infrastructure rather than just a component supplier. By aligning with TensorWave’s next-generation builds, Credo strengthens its footprint in AI data centers, scale-out GPU clusters and production-grade AI clouds.

AEC Tailwinds Fuel Credo’s Growth Trajectory

As demand for faster, more reliable and more power-efficient data center infrastructure explodes, AECs have emerged as a growth driver for CRDO, positioning it for its next major phase of expansion. The AEC lineup remains its fastest-growing business. AEC sales are rising sharply, led by a rapidly expanding and more diversified customer base. In the fiscal second quarter, four hyperscale customers each accounted for more than 10% of total revenue, with the fourth currently in full production ramp-up and the fifth beginning to contribute initial sales.

CRDO’s AEC and IC businesses (retimers and optical DSPs) already target multibillion-dollar markets with strong growth visibility. On the lastearnings call management stated that it added three new growth pillars (Zero-Flap optics, ALCs and OmniConnect gearboxes), opening additional multibillion-dollar opportunities and strengthening its connectivity foothold. Together, these opportunities are expected to expand Credo’s TAM to more than $10 billion in the coming years.

In February, it announced preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The company’s performance not only crushed prior expectations but also solidified its position as a key beneficiary of accelerating demand for high-speed, energy-efficient connectivity solutions in data center and AI-driven infrastructure.

Per the preliminary report, Credo now expects to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue between $404 million and $408 million, far exceeding its previously issued guidance of $335 million to $345 million. The upside indicates that demand picked up sharply late in the quarter and reflects strong, sustained customer demand, driven by hyperscale data centers, AI networking upgrades and wider use of Credo’s connectivity products.

CRDO’s Competitive Position in the Industry

Marvell Technology MRVL is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. Its data center end-market revenues jumped 39% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, propelled by strong growth across AI-driven demand for custom XPU silicon and electro-optics interconnect products. The completion of inventory digestions is likely to aid growth across the enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure end markets. However, weakening consumer spending amid protracted high inflationary conditions and still-high interest rates is likely to hurt its sales across the Consumer segment. A slowdown in enterprise IT spending amid macroeconomic uncertainties may affect its performance in the near term.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy. Its AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products, as well as the Jericho 4 Ethernet fabric router. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal first quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.

Astera Labs ALAB is riding on strong demand for Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, driven by increased demand for AI and cloud infrastructure solutions. It also gained traction with new hyperscaler customers and expanded its global engineering operations, including a design center in Israel. ALAB highlighted robust secular trends in AI and cloud infrastructure, with major hyperscalers like Google and AWS projecting $400 billion in CapEx spending for 2026. It expects growth opportunities in the AI connectivity space, estimating its served addressable market to expand 10 times to $25 billion by 2030. However, ALAB suffered from a shift toward a higher mix of hardware sales, which adversely impacted its profit margins. Increased operating expenses from expanded R&D efforts and recent acquisitions also hurt performance.

