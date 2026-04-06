Credo Technology Trades at a Discounted P/E: Time to Buy the Stock?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48X, a discount compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s 26.87X.



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The stock also looks attractively valued relative to peers such as Broadcom AVGO, Marvell Technology MRVL and Astera Labs ALAB, with forward 12-month P/S of 23.03X, 26.27X and 44.68X, respectively.

Now, the question arises: Is CRDO’s cheap valuation a reason enough to invest in the stock?

Let’s do a deep dive.

CRDO’s AEC Portfolio Anchors Growth

Credo is a leading provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the AI infrastructure. At the core of Credo’s business is its Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (“DSP”) technology stack. Leveraging this foundation, Credo offers a diversified suite of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), retimers, optical DSPs, Active Electrical Cables (AECs), SerDes chiplets and SerDes IP licensing.

CRDO’s focus on high-performance, energy-efficient connectivity solutions gives it strategic relevance as hyperscalers and cloud service providers overhaul their network architectures.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

AECs are the primary growth engine for CRDO as they are now playing an increasingly critical role in AI-driven networking deployments. According to Credo, adoption of zero-flap AECs is accelerating because they deliver up to 1,000x higher reliability while consuming roughly 50% less power compared with optical alternatives. These advantages are particularly valuable in large XPU clusters, where network failures can disrupt operations and lead to high costs.

Management added that the industry was still in the early stages of AEC adoption, implying a long runway for growth as AI infrastructure deployments accelerate. Beyond traditional hyperscalers, Credo is also seeing increasing demand from Neocloud providers.

CRDO Strengthens IC Portfolio

Apart from AEC, CRDO is now focusing on the IC portfolio (retimers and DSPs), which includes retimers and optical DSPs, and has continued to show a healthy performance. Credo’s PCIe retimer program remains on track for design wins in fiscal 2026 and revenue contributions in the next fiscal year. Also, PCIe Gen6 AECs are sampling now and slated for mass production in the first half of fiscal 2027.

Management remains upbeat about recent product launches like the Blue Heron (a 200G-per-lane retimer for scale-up fabrics that spans UALink, ESUN and Ethernet), Cardinal 1.6T DSP and Robin optical DSP family.

As part of its second-generation 1.6T DSP portfolio, Cardinal is built for high-density AI clusters handling massive east-west traffic. The Robin optical DSP family is built on its sixth-generation architecture and designed for scalable, energy-efficient AI networks. The portfolio includes 800G and 400G devices optimized for AI workloads.

Expanding Product Roadmap to Drive Long-Term Growth

CRDO is also expanding its long-term growth potential by introducing three new product families that broaden the total addressable market. These include Zero-Flap (“ZF”) optics, Active Linear Cables (ALCs) and OmniConnect gearboxes. CRDO recently announced the general availability of next-generation 800G 2×DR4 ZF optical transceivers, designed to eliminate optical link flaps, which often disrupt large-scale AI infrastructure.

For ZF optics, the company has commenced production shipments to its first Neocloud customer, TensorWay, and is currently in qualification with three additional customers, including hyperscalers. Management expects a considerable production ramp beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Management expects to sample and qualify ALC products in fiscal 2027, with a production ramp anticipated in fiscal 2028.

OmniConnect gearboxes are designed to optimize XPU connectivity. The first OmniConnect product, called Weaver, allows up to a tenfold improvement in memory I/O density. Management expects the initial production ramp for OmniConnect gearbox in fiscal 2028, with additional products planned in the future.

CRDO’s Cash Balance to Drive Expansion

The company remains “well capitalized” to continue to fuel the next leg of growth, while maintaining a considerable cash buffer. Credo’s $1.3 billion strong cash position enables it to pursue strategic M&A while continuing investments in product innovation. This also helps to deepen its technology moat and broaden the addressable market.



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The company recently acquired high-speed connectivity IP innovator CoMira Solutions. The acquisition strengthens Credo’s existing scale-out products, such as ZF, AECs, ZF Optics and ALCs, as well as OmniConnect solutions through innovative connectivity products like link layer, error correction and security semiconductor IP. The CoMira acquisition builds on Credo’s earlier Hyperlume acquisition, announced in October 2025. Hyperlume is a developer of miniature light-emitting diode (microLED) technology-based optical interconnects for chip-to-chip communication.

However, macroeconomic uncertainties, rising expenses and exposure to the AI investment cycle amid increasing market competition from the likes of Broadcom, Marvell Technology and Astera Labs may impact CRDO’s growth trajectory.

CRDO Stock vs. Peers

CRDO stock has disappointed in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. In the past three months, the share price has tanked 28%, underperforming the industry’s decline of 2.1%. The Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 are down 7.6% and 5.2%, respectively over the past three months.



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ALAB and AVGO stock prices have lost 29.3% and 8.4%, respectively, while MRVL is up 26.6%.

CRDO’s Cheap Valuation Reason to Invest?

CRDO’s discounted valuation, combined with its positioning in AI-driven connectivity driven by solid AEC-led growth, supports a compelling investment case. Its expanding product roadmap and solid balance sheet further strengthen long-term upside potential despite near-term volatility.

At present, CRDO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Given this, the current dip appears more like an opportunity than a warning sign for investors.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.