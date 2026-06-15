Credo Technology Rides the AI Interconnect Upgrade Cycle

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO is increasingly tied to one of the most important bottlenecks in AI infrastructure.

As clusters expand, connectivity has become central to uptime, power efficiency and system performance. Credo’s roadmap shows how demand is shifting across copper, optical and scale-up networking.

CRDO Sits at the Center of AI Connectivity

Credo sells high-speed connectivity solutions built around Serializer/Deserializer, or SerDes, and digital signal processor technology. Its portfolio includes active electrical cables (AECs), optical digital signal processors (DSPs), retimers and SerDes intellectual property licensing.

These products address a clear AI infrastructure problem. As clusters scale from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of graphics processing units, customers need better reliability, lower power use and cleaner signal integrity across the network fabric.



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Astera Labs ALAB also operates in the AI connectivity market, which underscores how investors are treating interconnects as a core part of the data-center buildout rather than a niche hardware category.

Credo Is Pushing Deeper Into Optical Links

Credo is expanding beyond copper as optical links become more important in dense AI networks. Its Robin optical digital signal processor family supports 800G and 400G devices, while Cardinal targets 1.6T optical designs built on 3-nanometer technology and 224G per lane.

The company has also launched 800G ZeroFlap optical transceivers engineered for AI networks. These products are aimed at efficiency, scalability and reliability across data-center fabrics.

DustPhotonics adds silicon photonics technology, with a portfolio spanning 800G and 1.6T solutions and a roadmap to 3.2T. Credo expects optical digital signal processors, SiPho PICs and ZF optics to each contribute more than $100 million in fiscal 2027 revenues.

CRDO Expands Across Scale-Up and Scale-Out

Credo’s roadmap is not limited to one AI architecture. Blue Heron is a 224G AI scale-up retimer designed for protocols including UALink, Ethernet and ESUN, and it enables rack-scale cable backplanes and flexible placement of switch chips and graphics processing units.

The acquisition of CoMira Solutions adds link layer, error correction and security intellectual property. That can strengthen Credo’s system-level offerings across Ethernet, ESUN, UALink and PCI Express.

Partnerships also widen the trend story. TensorWave is using Credo connectivity solutions for next-generation AMD-based AI clusters, while Rebellions is integrating ZeroFlap AECs into its RebelPOD AI infrastructure platform.

Credo Trend Tailwinds Still Need Clean Execution

The trend is favorable, but execution still matters. Supply chain tightness remains a planning issue, particularly as Credo prepares for an aggressive second-half fiscal 2027 optical ramp.

Tariff uncertainty also clouds near-term visibility. Management’s fiscal 2027 outlook assumes the current tariff regime, which could change and affect costs, sourcing or margins.

Customer concentration is another risk. Four hyperscale customers each represented at least 10% of revenues in the most recent quarter, so large program timing can still affect quarterly results.

How CRDO Ratings Reflect the Trend Story

The bottom line is that Credo has direct exposure to the AI interconnect upgrade cycle, with products moving across copper, optical, scale-up and scale-out networks. Broadcom Inc. AVGO, with its AI networking and Ethernet portfolio, offers a larger-cap reference point for the same infrastructure theme.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

CRDO currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling that earnings estimate revisions are favorable. That aligns with a company whose fiscal 2027 outlook calls for more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth.

The stock’s Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of B fit the market’s willingness to reward operating traction and growth exposure. Its Value Score of F adds the main qualifier. Investors are paying up for the trend, not buying it at a discounted valuation.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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