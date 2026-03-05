Credo Technology Leans on Inorganic Push to Strengthen AI Edge

Credo Technology Group CRDO is reinforcing its position in the AI space through a focused inorganic expansion strategy. The company recently acquired high-speed connectivity IP firm CoMira Solutions.

The acquisition, announced alongside its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, strengthens Credo’s existing scale-out products such as ZeroFlap (“ZF”) AECs, ZF Optics and ALCs, as well as OmniConnect solutions through innovative connectivity products like link layer, error correction (“ECC”) and security semiconductor IP.

CoMira buyout will enable upcoming features across multiple protocols, including UALink, Ethernet, ESUN and PCIe, for Credo’s scale-up and scale-out AI products, deepening its differentiation in reliability and system-level integration.



The CoMira acquisition builds on Credo’s earlier Hyperlume acquisition, announced in October 2025. With this buyout, CRDO expects to boost its next-generation connectivity solutions as artificial intelligence ("AI"), cloud and hyperscale data centers place unprecedented demands on data infrastructure deployments.

MicroLED technology offers energy-efficient, high-speed and low-latency data transmission needed for scaling AI clusters. Hyperlume’s microLED technology leverages “specialized, ultra-fast microLEDs and ultra-low power circuitry” to address energy and bandwidth constraints as seen in traditional electronic interconnects. With microLEDs gaining recognition as a next-generation optical technology, Credo gains an early foothold in what could become a standard for data center interconnects.

Acquisitions like this are valuable for companies as they accelerate access to the latest technologies. These types of buyouts provide valuable tools, technologies and market access that accelerate and amplify organic growth.

These inorganic moves come as Credo delivers exceptional financial momentum. Revenues for the third quarter jumped 51.9% sequentially and 201.5% year over year to $407 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.6% compared with 63.8% a year ago. Non-GAAP net income hit $208.8 million, representing a 51.3% net margin. Free cash flow totaled $139.7 million in the third quarter and the company ended with $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.

Healthy liquidity profile enables Credo to pursue buyouts while continuing investments in product innovation. As AI infrastructure rapidly scales, the company’s combination of organic execution and targeted inorganic expansion could help deepen its technology moat and broaden the addressable market amid increasing competitive pressure.

Taking a Look at Acquisition Strategy for Peers

Broadcom Corporation AVGO is a giant in the semiconductor space. Acquisitions have been Broadcom’s most favored mode for penetrating unexplored markets. Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware (2023) is proving to be a tailwind. Before that, the acquisitions of CA Technologies and Symantec’s enterprise security business have expanded its addressable market. Apart from its buyouts, Broadcom also focused on organic expansion.

AVGO recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein revenues surged 29% to $19.3 billion, driven by demand for AI semiconductor solutions. VMware revenues were up 13% year over year. Management expects strong momentum as five of its hyperscaler customers move on to the next phase of deployment of their custom AI XPUs. As a result, it now expects revenues to increase 47% year over year to $22 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Marvell Technology MRVL recently completed the acquisition of XConn Technologies. The buyout will aid in expanding its footprint across PCIe and CXL switch opportunities. Initial revenue contributions from XConn are expected to begin in the third quarter of fiscal 2027 and ramp to a $50 million annualized run rate by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027. XConn is anticpated to add $100 million in revenues in fiscal 2028.

Before that, MRVL acquired Celestial AI, which specializes in the Photonic Fabric technology platform. This platform is purpose-built for scale-up optical interconnect. The company has also been divesting non-core assets. MRVL recently completed the $2.5 billion all-cash divestiture of its Automotive Ethernet business.

CRDO Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRDO have lost 8% in the past month compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s decline of 2.7%.

Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, CRDO is trading at 10.41, higher than the sector’s multiple of 7.82.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDO earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward significantly over the past 60 days.



CRDO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

