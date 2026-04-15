Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Surges 18.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) shares rallied 18.7% in the last trading session to close at $159.52. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to Credo’s recent announcement of acquiring DustPhotonics, a leader in Silicon Photonics Photonic Integrated Circuit (SiPho PIC) technology. The deal, valued at $750 million in cash plus stock and performance-based incentives, is likely to transform the broader optical connectivity ecosystem powering next-generation AI workloads. DustPhotonics strengthens CRDO’s optical roadmap and expands its market opportunity.

By acquiring DustPhotonics, Credo is making a decisive push to become a vertically integrated connectivity powerhouse, spanning SerDes, DSP, SiPho PICs and system-level integration. Through this acquisition, Credo expects its combined optical business, spanning transceivers, optical DSPs and silicon photonics, to exceed $500 million in revenue by fiscal 2027. The deal is projected to close by the second-quarter fiscal 2026 and be accretive to non-GAAP EPS by fiscal 2027.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +194.3%. Revenues are expected to be $430.08 million, up 153% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Credo Technology Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRDO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Credo Technology Group is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), finished the last trading session 2.8% higher at $110.81. LSCC has returned 19.8% over the past month.

For Lattice, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.5% over the past month to $0.36. This represents a change of +63.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Lattice currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.