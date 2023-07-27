Credit Suisse Reiterates TriNet Group (TNET) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.01% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriNet Group is 98.94. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.01% from its latest reported closing price of 100.97.

The projected annual revenue for TriNet Group is 5,359MM, an increase of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNET is 0.29%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 60,980K shares. The put/call ratio of TNET is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 21,450K shares representing 36.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,395K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares, representing an increase of 39.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 191,488.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,808K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,415K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,272K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 65.98% over the last quarter.

TriNet Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.

