Credit Suisse Maintains Robert Half (RHI) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.27% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robert Half is 74.38. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.27% from its latest reported closing price of 80.21.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half is 6,958MM, an increase of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

Robert Half Declares $0.48 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $80.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.16%, a decrease of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 117,837K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,602K shares representing 12.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,531K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 6.37% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,563K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,538K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,840K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing an increase of 26.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 20.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,164K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Robert Half International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

