Credit Sesame is a credit reporting and monitoring tool that offers both free and paid services.

Free credit score reporting and financial management services are cropping up all over, but some doubt whether such platforms are legitimate.

We’ve compiled this Credit Sesame review to answer some of your questions regarding these newly offered services.

Credit Sesame started in 2010 and is currently based in Mountain View, California as a credit repair agency, with financial analyses are based on the methods of UC Berkeley scientists. It’s an accredited and award-winning credit and loan company, with writeups in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and The Times.

Today, it has over 6 million subscribers. Members receive not only credit monitoring but credit score reports, financial advice and identity theft protection.

What does Credit Sesame offer?

Credit Sesame offers free credit monitoring and monthly credit scores through TransUnion, one of the three credit reporting bureaus.

Credit Sesame offers four plans:

Free membership

Advanced Credit

Pro Credit

Platinum Protection

Free membership

When you sign up for free membership with Credit Sesame, you get:

One bureau monthly credit score updates

One bureau credit monitoring with alerts

Advanced Credit

The Advanced Credit plan costs $9.95 per month.

It includes the same benefits as the free membership plus:

One bureau daily credit score updates

Three bureau monthly credit score updates

Three bureau monthly full credit reports

Pro Credit

The Pro Credit plan costs $15.95 per month and they advertise it as being its “best value.”

You’ll get all the benefits of the free membership and the advanced credit membership, including:

Three bureau credit monitoring with alerts

24/7 access to live experts

Platinum Protection

Credit Sesame’s Platinum Protection plan costs $19.95 per month.

It includes the free membership, Advanced Credit and Pro Credit plans. You’ll also receive:

24/7 access to live experts

Black market website monitoring

Public record monitoring

Social Security number monitoring

Credit Sesame pros and cons

Pros:

User-friendly interface: The layout provides helpful visuals that show how your payment history, credit utilization, credit inquiries, age and the structure of your existing accounts make up your credit score.

Identity theft insurance: One unique feature is that Credit Sesame offers identity theft insurance of up to $50,000, even to its free subscribers. This provision proves the company’s faith in its ability to protect you against fraud and identity theft.

Suspicious activity alerts: Subscribers receive alerts about suspicious activity and Credit Sesame acts quickly to notify you.

Mobile app: People often prefer to use the app due to its ease of use. However, subscribers will find that far more features are available on the desktop version.

Monthly credit score reports: It provides a monthly credit score report that rates your credit standing on the Vantage scale, as well as an overview of your account balances and what percentage of your income you’ll need for paying down debt to maintain a healthy financial portfolio. Finally, Credit Sesame also offers tips to improve your credit score , based on your unique situation.

Cons:

Limited free membership: While premium users can access reports from TransUnion, Equifax and Experian, free subscriptions only receive reports from TransUnion. This is one drawback to Credit Sesame. Lenders most frequently pull FICO scores, and a TransUnion report alone won’t adequately express how you’ll rank in this scoring model.

Is Credit Sesame safe?

Credit Sesame is certified by MacAfee, Norton and eTrust and is under constant surveillance.

Since its security methods are like those of banks and online government agencies, it also requires sensitive information such as your full legal name, age, phone number and current or former addresses.

You’ll only provide the last four digits of your Social Security number when needed.

The company does not share your information with any third-party vendors.

Is Credit Sesame free?

Yes, Credit Sesame offers free memberships. When signing up for its services, you won’t be required to provide credit card information or subscribe to a trial.

If you decide to upgrade, you’ll have access to additional features. Premium subscriptions include credit reports from TransUnion, Equifax and Experian, giving you the most accurate numbers possible. Platinum protection watches your personal information, including your Social Security number and alerts you to any activity on black market websites that may attempt to use it.

Should you use Credit Sesame?

Credit Sesame has received positive reviews from several notable sources.

Their data security has been affirmed by Norton, MacAfee and eTrust to ensure a high level of excellence in identity theft protection.

In short, if you’re looking to be more aware of your credit and financial situation, Credit Sesame is an excellent — and potentially economical — option.

