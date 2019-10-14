Credible Labs Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition By Fox Corp

(RTTNews) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) confirmed that Credible Labs Inc.'s (CRD.AX) stockholders approved a proposed acquisition of 67% of the equity of Credible by Fox Corp.

The transaction is now only subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

In August, Fox Corp. said that it agreed to buy 67 percent of the equity in U.S.-based consumer lender Credible Labs Inc. for about US$265 million. FOX would commit up to US$75 million of growth capital to Credible over about two years.

