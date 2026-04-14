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Creative Realities, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

April 14, 2026 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$1.965 million

The company's earnings came in at -$1.965 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$2.838 million, or -$0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 117.2% to $23.921 million from $11.012 million last year.

Creative Realities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.965 Mln. vs. -$2.838 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue: $23.921 Mln vs. $11.012 Mln last year.

Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities, said: “We expect fiscal 2026 to be our best year ever and anticipate higher top line growth and expanded margins as we leverage the entire organization to achieve improved financial results…In addition, we have already achieved $6.4 million of annualized enterprise-wide cost synergies and remain on schedule to realize $10 million by the end of the year. This is driven by operating efficiencies, margin enhancement strategies, and the application of CRI’s CMS and AdTech platforms.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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