Is Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Creative Realities, Inc. is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Creative Realities, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CREX's full-year earnings has moved 20.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CREX has returned 29.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.1% on average. This means that Creative Realities, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC). The stock is up 29.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa's current year EPS has increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Creative Realities, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 174 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.7% this year, meaning that CREX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kulicke and Soffa falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #39. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Creative Realities, Inc. and Kulicke and Soffa as they could maintain their solid performance.

