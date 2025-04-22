Creative Realities, Inc. Chosen to Transform Digital Signage for Upscale QSR Chain in Major Partnership

Creative Realities partners with a major QSR chain to enhance digital menu boards and customer engagement through innovative solutions.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CRI), a digital signage provider, has been chosen to transform the indoor and outdoor menu boards for a prominent upscale Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain with over 1,000 locations in the U.S. This project is part of the restaurant's digital transformation strategy, aiming to enhance customer engagement through dynamic displays powered by CRI's ClarityTM CMS platform. CRI's solution will include consulting, hardware, deployment support, and ongoing services, allowing the restaurant to better manage content, drive promotions, and improve operations. A pilot project is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with plans for a broader rollout contingent upon its success.

Potential Positives

Creative Realities, Inc. has been selected by a reputable upscale Quick Service Restaurant chain for a significant digital transformation project involving over 1,000 locations, showcasing the company's capability to handle large-scale deployments.

The partnership highlights CRI's expertise in the food and beverage sector, potentially leading to further opportunities in this market segment.

The initiative aims to enhance customer engagement through dynamic digital signage, which could lead to improved customer experiences and increased sales for the restaurant chain.

The implementation of CRI’s Clarity™ platform offers advanced capabilities like remote content management and geo-targeted promotions, positioning the company as a leader in innovative digital solutions for the industry.

Potential Negatives

The full rollout of the transformational project is contingent on a successful pilot, which may indicate uncertainty in the project’s outcome and could impact future business if the pilot does not meet expectations.

There are multiple risks associated with the company's business strategy and operations that could lead to performance being materially different from projections, raising concerns about the company's stability and planning.

The press release emphasizes significant forward-looking statements, which may create investor skepticism if actual results fail to align with the company’s optimistic projections.

FAQ

What recent partnership has Creative Realities entered into?

Creative Realities has partnered with a well-known QSR chain to transform its digital signage for menu boards.

What is CRI's proprietary CMS platform called?

CRI's proprietary CMS platform is known as ClarityTM, designed specifically for the food and beverage industry.

How will ClarityTM enhance customer engagement?

ClarityTM enables dynamic, personalized messaging and real-time promotions to improve customer engagement at restaurants.

What type of support will CRI provide in this project?

CRI will deliver a turnkey solution including consulting, hardware provisioning, deployment support, and ongoing service.

When is the pilot project expected to begin?

The pilot project is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025 across select restaurant locations.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) (the “Company” or “CRI), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions for the food and beverage industry, has been selected by a well-known, upscale Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain, with over 1,000 locations across more than 25 U.S. states, to lead the transformation of its indoor and outdoor menu boards. The restaurant chain is nationally recognized by its cooked-to-order food, farm-fresh ingredients, and superb customer service.





This initiative marks a critical milestone in the chain’s broader digital transformation strategy, shifting from static displays to dynamic, digitally-driven customer engagement, delivering better personalized messaging and driving real-time promotions. CRI will deliver a turnkey solution that includes consulting and content strategy, hardware provisioning, deployment support, and ongoing service — all powered by CRI’s proprietary CMS platform,



Clarity







TM





.





“We’re honored to be chosen as the digital signage partner for such an important technological and operational transformation,” said Rick Mills, CEO of CRI. “This chain shares our values and our belief in the power of digital applications to elevate the guest experience. Together, we’re building a more agile, connected restaurant environment that meets today’s customer expectations while setting the stage for tomorrow.”





Designed specifically for the food and beverage industry,



Clarity







TM





provides restaurant operators with robust capabilities, including remote content management, POS integration, geo-targeted promotions, and time-based segmentation. Its intuitive interface enables marketing teams to dynamically manage menu content across hundreds of locations with just a few clicks.







Clarity







TM





also improves and simplifies drive-through operations, adding services like order confirmation and customer-centric intelligent upsell and cross-sell capabilities. These capabilities are proven to enhance customer experience, reduce vehicular bottlenecks, and generate a higher return on investment.





The full rollout of the transformational project is subject to a successful pilot, which will begin across select locations during the third quarter of 2025.





Visit the Company’s



industry webpage



to learn more about how CRI helps food & beverage brands accelerate growth through digital signage.







About Creative Realities, Inc.







Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity



TM



, ReflectView



TM



, and iShowroom



TM



Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic



TM



and AdLogic CPM+



TM



programmatic advertising platforms. For more information about Creative Realties, Inc. and its full range of digital signage solution capabilities, please visit



www.cri.com



.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future plans and operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.







Contacts









Media Inquiries







Breanne Ngo







bngo@ideagrove.com









Investor Relations







Chris Witty







cwitty@darrowir.com







646-438-9385







ir@cri.com









https://investors.cri.com/





