Creative Realities (CREX) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 8.29

The average one-year price target for Creative Realities (NasdaqCM:CREX) has been revised to $8.29 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of $7.33 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 185.78% from the latest reported closing price of $2.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Creative Realities. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CREX is 0.03%, an increase of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 1,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerity Partners holds 332K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 225K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CREX by 30.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 152K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prospera Financial Services holds 133K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CREX by 37.78% over the last quarter.

