Creative Realities announces momentum, impact of CMS platform Clarity

Creative Realities (CREX) is announcing the significant momentum and transformative impact of its purpose-built digital menu board CMS platform, Clarity. Designed to meet the unique needs of food and beverage brands, Clarity empowers fast-growing quick-service restaurants and fast-casual chains to scale operations, streamline menu management and deliver dynamic, customer-focused experiences. The company said, “Clarity has quickly become the platform of choice for tens of thousands of food and beverage brick and mortar locations, enabling brands to simplify complex menu board configurations while integrating seamlessly with existing POS systems. With Clarity, users can dynamically update pricing, introduce marketing messages and promote products in real time-all while ensuring accuracy and operational efficiency across their networks. Emerging brands such as 7 Brew, a drive-thru-only coffee concept, and Steele Brands, the parent company of fast-casual restaurants like Crisp & Green and PURALIMA, have adopted Clarity to optimize their digital menu operations and support rapid franchise growth. With hundreds of locations onstream and growing, 7 Brew utilizes Clarity to streamline pricing adjustments across regional zones and Limited-Time Offers, while ensuring consistent, high-quality menu experiences for its fast-paced operations. Similarly, Steele Brands turned to Clarity for its growing network of franchisees, leveraging the platform’s intuitive interface to automate content updates, design detailed menu hierarchies and maintain brand consistency. For both companies, Clarity has simplified scaling operations while empowering their teams to remain agile and creative.”

