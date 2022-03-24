Creative Medical (CELZ) Up 82% on Stem Cell Treatment Data

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ skyrocketed more than 80% after it announced topline data from a two-year follow-up pilot study on StemSpine, a patented procedure for chronic lower back pain.

CELZ’s StemSpine treatment is an autologous procedure, utilizing a patient’s own stem cells to treat lower back pain. Data from the two-year follow-up study demonstrated that treatment with the StemSpine procedure led to an efficacy rate of 87% in treated patients with no serious adverse effects.

In the year so far, shares of Creative Medical Technology have risen 33% against the industry’s 13.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management, the StemSpine treatment provides a non-surgical option as well as a drug-free alternative to patients. The treatment is designed to inject a patient’s own bone marrow aspirate in areas surrounding the lower back area to repair, remodel and improve blood vessel circulation.

CELZ plans to present this data at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual conference and also publish it in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

We note that Creative Medical Technology is engaged in treating multiple indications in urology and orthopedics using stem cell treatments. Apart from StemSpine, CELZ is currently marketing two disposable kits, namely CaverStem and FemCelz.

Both CaverStem and FemCelz are autologous stem cell procedures, the former being utilized for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, while the latter is utilized to treat female sexual dysfunction.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Creative Medical Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Gamida Cell GMDA, Nkarta NKTX and Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Gamida Cell’s loss per share estimates for 2022 have narrowed from $1.35 to $1.17 in the past 30 days. Shares of GMDA have risen 72.1% year to date.

Earnings of Gamida Cell beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, missing the mark in one, the average surprise being 12.9%.

Nkarta’s loss per share estimates for 2022 have narrowed from $3.21 to $3.04 in the past 30 days. The same for 2023 has narrowed from $3.97 to $3.20 in the past 30 days. Earnings of Nkarta beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, the negative surprise being 0.2%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from $14.33 to $14.52 in the past 30 days. Shares of VRTX have risen 13% year to date.

Earnings of Vertex Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 10%.

