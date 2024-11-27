Creative Global Tech opens at $4.29, IPO priced at $4 per share

Creative Global Tech (CGTL) priced 1.25M shares at $4.00, at the low end of its $4.00-$5.00 price range. The Hong Kong-based company sourcing and reselling recycled consumer electronic devices said it intends to use the proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and to expand the wholesale business and develop a wholesale auction market, expand its retail business, expand into strategic overseas markets, and build a repair and refurbishment factory. Benjamin Securities acted as the representative of the underwriters, with Prime Number Capital acting as the co-manager.

