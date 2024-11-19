Creating More Pathways to Success: HBCUvc

In celebration of our partners and the great work they do to advance economic progress for all, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients about their roles, backgrounds and the importance of their work. We spoke with Hadiyah Mujhid, CEO & Founder of HBCUvc, on its mission to cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs, investors, and equity builders.

Tell us about HBCUvc. What is its core mission?

At HBCUvc, our mission is grounded in the strength and potential of our community. We aim to build pathways to wealth and opportunity for Black founders, investors, and visionaries, working toward a future where Black talent and insights drive the industries of tomorrow. Our focus is on empowering HBCU alumni and historically excluded communities with the knowledge, connections, and support needed to launch and scale impactful ventures.

For us, this mission is more than a statement—it’s a commitment to investing in a future defined by our voices, values, and shared progress. Community is at the heart of everything we do at HBCUvc; through it, we’re creating a landscape of opportunity fueled by high-growth companies and sustained by a community committed to mutual support. We’re shaping a future where inclusivity, innovation, and equity are at the center.

Why is HBCUvc’s mission so important?

Historically, Black founders have faced significant barriers to accessing the funding needed to launch or grow their businesses. This lack of resources, support, and network access has prevented many transformative ideas from reaching their full potential. HBCUvc’s mission is crucial because we are actively addressing these gaps, creating pathways for historically excluded communities to enter and succeed in high-growth markets. Each person we support becomes a new access point to capital and opportunity, helping to reshape a system that has long been out of reach. Through this work, we’re building a more inclusive and equitable landscape where more founders can thrive.

Can you talk to us about Capital Access Communities? What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant will have on the initiative’s success?

At HBCUvc, we’re working toward an inclusive economy where access to capital and opportunity in high-growth industries is open to Black founders and talent. Our Capital Access Communities initiative is designed to address this gap by providing founders with the mentorship, resources, and connections essential for growth and success. Central to this program is the incredible network of our alumni and venture capital partners, who act as ecosystem navigators, bridging the access gap for historically excluded founders and guiding them on their journeys.

The program combines an online learning platform with a series of “Friends and Family” dinners in key cities nationwide. Through the online platform, founders gain essential knowledge and skills to prepare for capital raises. Meanwhile, the dinners foster in-person connections, directly linking founders with investors and mentors in their communities. These gatherings create space for genuine relationship-building, enabling founders to share insights, exchange ideas, and form critical connections.

Thanks to the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant, we’re able to expand both the digital and in-person components of Capital Access Communities. This support allows us to deepen our reach in local communities and help more founders build the relationships and resources they need to succeed.

Can you share one or two stories that illustrate the impact of HBCUvc?

One of the most impactful stories from HBCUvc’s journey is that of a talented woman who joined our inaugural cohort in 2017 as an undergraduate. Even then, her potential was evident, and our program provided the opportunity and connections to help her further progress. At the time, she was an accounting major with limited exposure to startups or venture capital, but she was eager to learn and explore new possibilities. Through our VC Fellowship, she gained industry insights, foundational knowledge, and a powerful support network.

With an enhanced network through HBCUvc, she secured her first internship with a prominent venture capital firm—an experience that helped her shift from accounting to a career in venture capital. This turning point was more than a career shift; it was the start of a path where she would become an access point for others in her community, creating opportunities for future founders and aspiring investors.

Today, she is a rising leader in the venture capital industry and has contributed to more than $200 million in investments to Black-founded companies. Her journey exemplifies how impactful community support can be when paired with opportunity and relationships. Through her work, she now serves as a bridge for others, expanding access and opening doors that have historically been closed. Her story highlights HBCUvc’s mission in action: to empower talented individuals, build community, and create a ripple effect of access and success that benefits many. This story speaks to the heart of what HBCUvc strives to achieve—a future where each person’s progress strengthens the entire community.

What's on the horizon in 2025 for HBCUvc?

In 2025, HBCUvc is focused on expanding our offerings by harnessing the strength and expertise of our community. Over the past seven years, we’ve developed an extensive investor network through career development and strategic partnerships, and now we’re eager to build on that foundation to support more founders and investors within historically excluded communities.

One of our key initiatives is to expand into angel investing education. By equipping members of our community to become angel investors, we’re empowering them to directly support emerging Black founders, creating new pathways for wealth-building and strengthening our community’s investment ecosystem.

Additionally, we’re enhancing the founder support component of our program through Capital Access Communities, which connects founders with mentors, resources, and investors from our network. These additions work hand-in-hand: as we expand support for founders, we’re also nurturing a new generation of investors invested in their communities’ success.

Looking ahead, we’re also exploring the expansion of an impact fund to support founders directly with capital. Together, these initiatives deepen the relationships and knowledge built over the years, enabling both founders and investors to thrive in a supportive ecosystem. Our vision is a future where Black founders, investors, and industry leaders can drive change and create opportunity, with each success strengthening the community as a whole.