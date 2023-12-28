Create context faster so you can take action earlier

What’s making it harder to reach your return targets and allocation goals?

As an asset owner, you’re trying to maintain your return targets and your allocation pacing, while also delivering on stakeholders’ shifting expectations. In a climate of market uncertainty, this is getting harder for a few reasons.

First off, key stakeholders are asking more questions about the portfolio, forcing you and your team to provide in-depth answers, fast. They want to know performance in real-time, what risk exposures look like, and how priorities like ESG are being considered. This means your team must continually gather more and different types of data. But with limited resources and pressures to do more with less, it’s a huge task to wrangle it all, let alone find insights within.

How are asset owners responding to the current dynamics?

Most organizations rely on different monitoring systems for different asset classes — making enterprise data management slow and manual. As a result, they may end up leaning on outsourced data services to get answers. But these don’t always come as frequently as they’d like, or in formats that are easy to digest and use.

Asset owners also might try to fix the data problem themselves. This could mean everything from consolidating vendors to hiring additional Excel wizards to building their own in-house master spreadsheets.

In either case, they end up spending too much time and effort on the wrong things. Investment experts should be focused on managing the portfolio, not collecting reports and cleaning data. Making matters worse, asset owners don’t always have a complete view of their portfolio or the market. They might have blind spots, for example, around managers outside their existing networks.

What if you could get to context faster?

You’ve done a great job gathering volumes of data but it’s taking too much time and effort to make sense of it all. Organizing individual deliverables is a tedious process and takes time away from meaningful decision-making.

You need workflows and processes that empower you to create context faster, so you can take the right action earlier.

How do you put this approach into action?

Consolidate your portfolio view: Gain the portfolio intelligence you need to answer questions quickly when unexpected events or crises strike.

Shift your focus from operations to analysis: Dedicate your efforts more toward strategy than managing systems, vendors, and data inputs.

Identify your best-fit partners, every time: Retain existing managers and identify new ones who best align with your priorities.

When you can get to context faster, the positive impacts are felt across your organization

Your team’s performance is optimized as they are empowered to make decisions based on clear insights. You are able to pivot with market shifts and justify your actions before questions are even asked. And when you can deliver on your shared objectives, you build deeper relationships with your stakeholders.