CRDO Q4 Earnings Call Flags Optical Ramp as Next Leg

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto shift investor attention from a blockbuster year to the setup for fiscal 2027. Management’s message centered less on the beat and more on an approaching optical revenue inflection.

Executives argued that Credo’s next phase will be driven by a broader connectivity stack, deeper system integration and a second-half ramp in optical products that could materially reshape the revenue mix.

CRDO Puts Network Reliability at the Center

President, CEO and chairman William Brennan said Credo has built its product road map around AI network reliability as clusters scale to far larger GPU deployments. He framed that as the company’s core differentiator across copper, optics and software.

Brennan said the company’s vertically integrated model, spanning SerDes, silicon, firmware, telemetry and system products, is increasingly aligned with what hyperscalers and neo-cloud operators want from connectivity suppliers.

That message helped explain why management spent so much time on architecture and deployment conditions rather than on the quarter alone, even after adjusted EPS of $1.16 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 and revenue of $437 million topped the consensus of $430.08 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Credo Sees Optics as Fiscal 2027 Inflection

Brennan said fiscal 2027 should mark an inflection point for the optical business. He pointed to momentum in optical DSPs, the newly closed Dust Photonics acquisition and growing traction for ZeroFlap optics.

Management said optical DSPs, silicon photonics PICs and ZeroFlap optics should each generate more than $100 million in fiscal 2027 revenue. CFO Daniel Fleming added that, in total, the optical portfolio is expected to contribute more than $600 million, with the ramp accelerating in the second half.

That outlook stood out as the most consequential forward message on the call. It also suggested that the company sees optical moving from an emerging opportunity to a major growth engine, with Brennan later indicating ZeroFlap optics should become the largest optical revenue contributor.

CRDO Still Leans on Copper in the Near Term

Even with optics taking center stage, Fleming said the first half of fiscal 2027 should still be driven mainly by the existing copper portfolio, particularly AECs. He described first-half growth as mid-single-digit sequentially, with the bigger step-up arriving later.

Brennan said AECs remain a core growth engine as customers prioritize reliability and power efficiency for in-rack and certain multi-rack deployments. He also said customer adoption remains strong across both hyperscalers and neo clouds.

In Q&A, a JPMorgan analyst pressed on first-half versus second-half growth drivers. Fleming’s answer reinforced a clear transition year: copper supports the near term, while optical is expected to drive the back-half inflection and more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal 2027.

Credo Talks Supply, Scale-Up and Customer Mix

On supply, Brennan sounded notably confident. Responding to a TD Cowen analyst, he said the company has secured commitments across the ZeroFlap optics bill of materials and feels good about its foundry and broader supply chain position.

He also addressed questions around scale-up revenue. In response to Needham, Brennan said fiscal 2027 should include scale-up revenue, but described it as the beginning of the ramp, with fiscal 2028 set to be more substantial.

Customer concentration remains a watch point. Fleming said four end customers each represented at least 10% of fourth-quarter revenue, with the largest at 34%. Still, he said diversification is improving, and Brennan told William Blair that neo clouds could collectively reach around 20% of revenue over time.

CRDO Keeps Margin Discipline While Investing

The quarter itself offered support for management’s confidence. Revenue rose 157% year over year to $437 million, while non-GAAP gross margin reached 68.3% and non-GAAP net margin hit 51.9%.

Fleming said fiscal 2026 revenue exceeded $1.3 billion, up 206% from a year earlier, and non-GAAP EPS rose to $3.46. He also highlighted record quarterly operating cash flow of $182.2 million and free cash flow of $177.5 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, management guided for revenue of $465 million to $475 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 67% to 69% and non-GAAP operating expenses of $86 million to $90 million. Fleming said full-year non-GAAP gross margin should stay broadly in line with fiscal 2026, even as operating expenses rise about 50% to support R&D.

Credo Leaves the Call in Expansion Mode

The tone exiting the call was aggressive but measured. Management emphasized that the company is still early in a larger AI connectivity buildout and presented its broadening portfolio as a way to capture more content across the network stack.

At the same time, executives were careful to separate what is already ramping from what is still forming. That was especially clear in comments on scale-up, 200-gig adoption and future products such as ALC and OmniConnect, which were discussed as later growth layers rather than immediate drivers.

Zacks Signals Still Favor Earnings Momentum

CRDO carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which indicates favorable earnings estimate revision trends. In the Zacks framework, that rank is the primary signal, and it tends to work best when paired with stronger Style Scores. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock’s Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D present a mixed style profile. The Growth Score is the strongest fit with the company’s current setup, while the weaker Value and VGM grades suggest the stock does not screen as attractively across all styles. The Zacks Rank can also change as estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

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