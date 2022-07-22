CRDO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - Ordinary Shar (Symbol: CRDO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.62, changing hands as low as $11.19 per share. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - Ordinary Shar shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRDO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.61 per share, with $18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.27.

