CRDO Introduces PILOT for Predictive Link Optimization and Telemetry

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO recently launched PILOT, its proprietary Predictive Integrity, Link Optimization and Telemetry platform.



PILOT is Credo’s integrated telemetry and diagnostics platform designed to work across its entire portfolio of connectivity solutions, including SerDes IP, retimer ICs and system-level Active Electrical Cables (AECs). With PILOT, network operators gain real-time visibility into link health, predictive diagnostic capabilities and intelligent troubleshooting tools, all within a secure, scalable and user-friendly infrastructure.



This innovation positions PILOT as a transformative tool in managing high-speed links across demanding environments such as hyperscale data centers, artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML) compute workloads and enterprise and cloud-scale infrastructure.



PILOT is currently available for evaluation on Credo’s PCIe retimers, with plans to extend support across the entire Credo portfolio, including SerDes IP, retimer ICs and system-level AECs. Initial feedback from early-access customers highlights faster deployment times, improved link consistency in dense environments and simplified telemetry integration with existing platforms.

Inside PILOT’s Modernized Capabilities

PILOT continuously analyzes essential link quality parameters on a per-lane basis, including received eye quality, signal-to-noise ratio and average and burst error rates. These metrics allow administrators to detect signal degradation before any major disruption, enhancing maintenance capabilities and overall system stability.



One of PILOT’s standout capabilities is its ability to actively maintain link health across SerDes, retimers and AECs. It dramatically reduces intermittent disconnects that can throttle throughput or crash high-load compute tasks.



In collaboration with customer telemetry systems, PILOT’s AI models predict potential failures, offering actionable insights that coincide with regular maintenance windows. This predictive insight enables IT teams to plan preemptive interventions during maintenance periods, preventing outages and ensuring continuity. Another key aspect is its rich, intuitive graphical user interface (GUI). Designed for ease of use, the platform allows teams to capture and analyze trace data and adjust performance settings in real-time.



Moreover, security and flexibility form the core of PILOT’s architecture. It is embedded with features such as optional secure boot, encrypted attestation reports, open APIs for telemetry data integration and support for zero-trust environments. This ensures that telemetry data and link diagnostics are secure, authenticated and compliant with enterprise-grade security standards.

Innovative Launches Cushion CRDO’s Trajectory

Credo continues to focus on faster, more reliable and energy-efficient solutions to power the future of AI, cloud and hyperscale networks. In April 2025, the company introduced its innovative Lark optical Digital Signal Processor (DSP) family, engineered to transform 800G optical transceivers. The Lark portfolio has two distinct optical DSP products.



Credo is also expanding into PCIe solutions to meet the rising demand in AI networks. A strong interest in its PCIe and Ethernet retimers highlights the need for high-performance tech in AI servers. With PCIe retimer demand set to top $1 billion by 2027, Credo is well-positioned for growth.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, CRDO reported $135 million in revenues, up 87% sequentially and 154% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. This surge was mainly driven by its largest hyperscale customer, which significantly scaled the production of AI platforms, reflecting the growing demand for AI-powered connectivity solutions.



For the fourth quarter, CRDO expects revenues between $155 million and $165 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $160 million, suggesting growth of 163.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

CRDO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CRDO currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 210.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry's growth of 17.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while IDCC & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains well-suited to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

