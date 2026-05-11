CRCL’s USDC: The Currency of the AI Economy

Circle Group (CRCL) is the leading platform, network, and market infrastructure company for stablecoin applications in the United States. Monday, CRCL shares were lower after the company reported mixed Q1 earnings. Though Circle’s revenues grew 20% year-over-year, they fell slightly short of Wall Street expectations. However, the leading domestic stablecoin company delivered EPS of $0.21, topping the $0.18 that Wall Street analysts expected. Additionally, from a long-term perspective, it’s tough to be bearish on Circle Group. USDC in circulation continues to grow at a blistering pace and is up 28% YoY or $77 billion.

Investors should parse Circle’s results based on timeframe. In the short term, Circle’s reserve yield fell by 66 basis points this quarter. Q1 marked the first quarter where declining interest rates noticeable ate into the income Circle earnings from its massive treasury reserves.

The CLARITY Act is Likely to Pass

Over the past few years, one of the biggest hurtles for the crypto industy and the stablecoin segment specifically has been legislative uncertainty. Regulatory red is an issue as Circle awaits the final passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. At the core of the debate is whether stablecoins can pay interest like a bank account. Passage of the bill would transform USDC from a crypto asset into a federally recognized payment stablecoin.

Earlier this year, CRCL shares plunged 20% in a single session after initial drafts of the bill threatened to ban any rewards. However, in May 2026, Senator Tilli and Alsobrooks came to a compromise that would permit activity-based rewards. According to betting markets like PolyMarket, there is a 63% chance that the Clarity Act will be signed into law in 2026. If passed, the Clarity Act will be a significant bullish catalyst for the stock.



Image Source: PolyMarket

Circle Benefits from Agentic AI

Agentic AI, or AI applications that can autonomously complete human-like tasks, are the hottest area of the blistering AI market. Stablecoins have become the "native currency" of the AI economy because traditional banking systems (SWIFT, ACH, credit cards) are built for humans, not software. Unlike standard automation that follows rigid rules, AI agents can reason and act within defined guardrails.

For Circle Group, this means its platforms can move beyond simply tracking a container to autonomously rerouting shipments, negotiating with carriers, or adjusting customs filings in real-time when disruptions occur. Additionally, With the emergence of "Agentic Economies," AI agents now act as economic actors that need to pay for services (like port fees or data access). Circle Group can leverage its infrastructure to facilitate these programmatic, high-frequency transactions—often called nanopayments—enabling "machine-speed" logistics where software talks to and pays other software without human intervention.

CRCL: Robust EPS Growth

Wall Street analysts are extremely bullish on CRCL. Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest triple-digit YoY EPS growth in 2026 and 93% growth in 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRCL Bullish Trend Change

CRCL has regained the 200-day moving average signaling a bullish long-term trend change. Meanwhile, Monday’s move is being supported by heavy volume turnover which suggests institutional accumulation.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

While short-term fluctuations in interest rates may pinch reserve yields, the structural story for Circle Group is stronger than ever. Between the imminent legislative breakthrough of the Clarity Act and the burgeoning demand for stablecoins within autonomous AI ecosystems, Circle is evolving from a mere crypto utility into a critical pillar of modern financial infrastructure. For investors, the combination of robust institutional accumulation and massive projected EPS growth suggests that CRCL is well-positioned to lead the next era of digital and programmatic finance.

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Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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