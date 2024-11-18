CRCC High-Tech Equipment Plans 2024 Auditor Change

CRCC High-Tech Equipment (HK:1786) has released an update.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation is set to change its auditor for 2024 from BDO China to Grant Thornton Zhitong to maintain audit independence. This decision has been carefully considered by the company’s board and audit committee, taking into account Grant Thornton’s strong reputation and expertise. The change awaits approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

