CRBN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (Symbol: CRBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $166.60, changing hands as low as $166.56 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRBN's low point in its 52 week range is $145 per share, with $176.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.50.

