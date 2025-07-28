Crane Co. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $86.4 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $71.6 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crane Co. reported adjusted earnings of $86.9 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $577.2 million from $528.6 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.4 Mln. vs. $71.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $577.2 Mln vs. $528.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50-$5.80

