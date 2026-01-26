Crane Co. Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $81.7 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $81.0 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crane Co. reported adjusted earnings of $89.9 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $581.0 million from $544.1 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

