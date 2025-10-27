Crane Co. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $91.4 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $77.3 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $589.2 million from $548.3 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.4 Mln. vs. $77.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $589.2 Mln vs. $548.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75-$5.95

