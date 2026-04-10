Crane Co Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CR

In trading on Friday, shares of Crane Co (Symbol: CR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $188.26, changing hands as high as $189.99 per share. Crane Co shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $135.474 per share, with $214.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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